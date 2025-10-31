Metro Detroit Halloween weather: Cool, breezy, and mostly dry for trick-or-treating

Happy Halloween! Trick or treating looks just fine – cool, breezy, and mostly dry with little to no rain expected.

When trick-or-treating is going on, we could see a stray shower, but it won't define the evening.

Highs will be around 50 and drop as the evening progresses, so think about adding some layers under the costumes.

The weekend stays mainly dry as well. A few showers may pop Saturday midday, but most of the time is rain-free with temps running on the cool side.

And don’t forget... we fall back this weekend! Enjoy that extra hour of sleep Saturday night, and be ready for an earlier sunrise and sunset Sunday.

Temps stay on the limited side, but we start nudging near 60° next week.