Metro Detroit School Closings: Closures for Jan. 27

Nearly 100 school districts, including Detroit Public Schools, are closing for a second day in a row on Tuesday as wintry weather left messy roads and cold conditions.

Big picture view:

On Monday, schools across Metro Detroit closed as well after snow hit the area overnight on Sunday. Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said troopers handled 99 crashes between when the snow started Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday. Most of the crashes involved property damage, but there were several minor injuries, he said.

The continuing weather and snow has schools closing on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

How snow days are called

Many parents and students may wonder what school districts call snow days.

FOX 2 talked with Superintendent Dr. Randy Speck and said Michigan K-12 public and charter schools are required to have 180 school days at a minimum of 1,098 hours. All of them are allowed six forgiven snow days and can apply for three more.

Things to consider when calling a snow day:

Student safety

Actual versus forecast

Buses/Transportation

Amount of snow/Wind Chill

Timing of the call

Earlier helps reduce stress for parents

Balancing the call with how many snow days left

Attendance/Instructional Time

75% Attendance

