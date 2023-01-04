Metro Detroit School delays: Dense fog leads to 2-hour delays for some schools

article

A dense fog advisory is in place for all of Southeast Michigan Wednesday morning and that's lead some schools to delay the start of the school day.

Wednesday morning starts off foggy, in fact, probably foggier than Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the milder side as we head through the afternoon, climbing to anywhere between 52 and 54°. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, but I foresee that fog to linger even longer. Plan on a soggy, foggy day.

That dense fog is going to make it difficult to see and to judge the stopping distance from the car in front of you.

Due to the fog, a handful of schools are delaying the start of the school day by two hours - including Monroe Public Schools.

Check the latest list of closings and delays at fox2detroit.com/closings.