Metro Detroit weather: Soggy, foggy Wednesday with mild temperatures and a chance of snow on Thursday

Remember Tuesday? When we woke up to fog and rain but never really shook it off throughout the day? Guess what. Wednesday will be a case of rinse and repeat.

Wednesday morning starts off foggy, in fact, probably foggier than Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the milder side as we head through the afternoon, climbing to anywhere between 52 and 54°. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, but I foresee that fog to linger even longer. Plan on a soggy, foggy day.

Overnight Wednesday, we'll see (and hear) increased winds and the passage of a cold front will help push that fog out of here. Lows will drop to 34 chilly degrees as winter weather returns.

As a result of the dense fog, some schools have delayed th start of school. Check out the latest closings on this page.

Thursday will be cooler as we only climb to a high of 39. Rain showers will switch over into a light snow chance, but accumulation is unlikely. In fact as I look into the long range forecast. I don't see any major winter storms, or any gigantic Arctic blasts through the middle of the month!

Will keep the more winter like weather around through the end of the week and into the weekend.