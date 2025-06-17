Metro Detroit severe weather: Damaging wind, large hail, and flooding all possible Wednesday

The Brief Damaging wind, large hail, and flooding are all possibilities Wednesday. Thunderstorms could begin popping up in Southeast Michigan as early as midday, but the greatest chance for severe weather arrives overnight. Metro Detroit falls into the Slight Risk threat category, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible but are not expected to be widespread. Other areas of Southeast Michigan have a greater risk for severe storms.



Wet weather returns to the forecast with severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly dry aside from the slight chance of a stray shower or storm. This low-level opportunity for rain remains overnight, with the biggest chance for rain and storms arriving tomorrow.

Timeline:

Thunderstorms could begin popping up in Southeast Michigan as early as midday Wednesday. By the evening, the wet weather and storms arrive and stick around through the night.

Severe storm threats:

Damaging wind, large hail, and flooding are all possibilities during these storms. Tornadoes are also not out of the question.

Metro Detroit falls into the Slight Risk threat category, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible but are not expected to be widespread.

The further west you are - beginning around the Ann Arbor area - the greater the threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) has that area in the Enhanced Risk category. This means that peristent, widespread storms that could be intense are in the forecast. This area is more likely to experience damaging winds.

What's next:

A shower chance remains Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s to round out the week before highs spike to 90 Saturday and stay in the 90s to start the new week.