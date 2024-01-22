Metro Detroit snow forecast: Wintry mix prompts Winter Weather Advisory

Some snow will fall Monday, but the worst of it will come overnight into Tuesday, when both snow and freezing rain will make driving messy.

Monday starts cold, with single-digit wind chills for many areas of Metro Detroit. Wind chills rise to the low 20s, while temperatures will be around 30. Expect some light snow showers this morning into the afternoon, leading to a dusting.

The evening will be mainly dry before more snow and freezing rain move in as the night progresses.

Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties will all be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow and freezing rain will fall during the Tuesday morning commute. By evening, this changes over to rain showers.

Most of the area will pick up 1-2 inches of snow Tuesday. Cities south of Detroit and near Ann Arbor will see less snow but more freezing rain.