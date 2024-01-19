Metro Detroit snow totals to hit up to 3 inches Friday along with more brutal wind chill

We picked up 2.5 inches of snow yesterday with another round coming down for your morning commute!

Most of the snow will be light with pockets of heavier snow possible, mainly north, coming off of Lake Huron. I think 1 to 2 inches will cover what a lot of us will see, but isolated 3-inch totals aren't out of the question.

The snow will wind down over the course of the afternoon with a dry and cold night coming as skies clear and the wind picks up. Wind chill values bottom out 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

A cold and quiet weekend ahead will be followed by a decent warmup next week as temperatures push to 40 by midweek.



