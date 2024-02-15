A quick burst of snow that will drop several inches on some areas is coming Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. for Oakland, Macomb, Livingston Lapeer, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties.

The main event is expected from 8-11 a.m. and the flurry of action winds down early afternoon.

I-94 from Detroit to Ann Arbor and south can plan on an inch or less of snow, with 1-2 inches north of that.

We'll top out at 40° today, so conditions quickly improve this afternoon. We turn much colder briefly for Friday and Saturday, with improvement next week. Temperatures will be below average all weekend before the temps climb.