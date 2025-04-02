Metro Detroit storm outlook: Severe weather, flooding both threats Wednesday

The Brief Severe thunderstorms and flooding are both in the forecast Wednesday, with storms expected in the afternoon and potential flooding overnight. Part of Metro Detroit falls into the Slight Risk zone on the severe thunderstorm scale, while the other part has an Enhanced Risk. The GLWA is urging residents in low-lying areas to remove valuables from their basements just in case their homes flood.



A lot to get to today as wintry weather hangs on to the north this morning, while a more widespread flooding threat develops tonight, along with the potential for damaging wind later today.

Timeline:

Here’s a look at the severe threat: it runs late this afternoon through tonight. The greatest chance of severe thunderstorms falls between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Part of Metro Detroit falls into the Slight Risk zone on the severe thunderstorm scale, while the other part has an Enhanced Risk. According to the National Weather Service, Slight Risk means there is a chance for scattered severe storms, while more storms are possible in the Enhanced Risk area.

Damaging winds are the main concern. Though the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero. Large hail could also fall.

Meanwhile, flooding is a threat overnight, with the flood window between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS issued a Flood Watch for a large chunk of Southeast Michigan, including Metro Detroit. There is a threat of rivers, creeks, and streams flooding. There could also be flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.

All of this happens as warmth tries to bubble into Southeast Michigan, but slow is the name of the game. The 50s and 60s finally show up this evening.

What's next:

Rain moves out Thursday, but the milder air sticks around. Temps cool a bit by the Tigers home opener, with another round of rain possible Saturday night.

What you can do:

If your home is prone to flooding, you should start preparing now.

On Tuesday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said that the predicted rainfall amounts can be handled by its system, but also urged residents in low-lying areas to remove valuables from their basements.

GLWA also requested that people do not run their dishwashers or washing machines during heavy rain to avoid overwhelming the system.