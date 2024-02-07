Metro Detroit temperatures climb higher Wednesday

Temperatures will climb higher still on Wednesday with predictions landing Southeast Michigan in the mid-40s by midday.

Metro Detroit can also expect less sun today compared to Tuesday.

This week's warm spell is part of a stretch of dry conditions that will persist until Friday when showers enter the forecast.

The National Weather Service is expecting above-average conditions to push the region into the 50s with a chance of hitting 60 degrees not out of the question on Friday. If that happens, it would be close to a record for February.

The possibility of rain begins Thursday evening with the likelihood climbing to about 35% on Friday.

From there, temperatures peel off in a big way over the weekend.