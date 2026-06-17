Metro Detroit under flood watch as thunderstorms take aim Wednesday night

The Brief Flash flooding, hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all among the threats targeting Southeast Michigan Wednesday night. Some areas could see up to 3 inches of rainfall, which will fall primarily between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday. Michigan remains under a flood watch until 4 a.m. on Thursday.



The threat of tornadoes and damaging wind has grown while much of Southeast Michigan is now under a flood watch until Thursday morning due to incoming inclement weather.

While some brief showers could give the region a sprinkling, the big stuff is expected to hit Metro Detroit in the early evening and last until Thursday morning.

Big picture view:

Areas expected to be hit hardest by the incoming weather could see up to three inches of rainfall or more thanks to thunderstorms expected to impact Southeast Michigan this Wednesday.

The area facing the biggest threat is south of the I-69 corridor, which encompasses Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Monroe, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties.

Rainfall amounts will fall between 1 and 2 inches by the time the rain is done.

Severe weather and a Flood Watch

Rainfall totals could be fairly impressive. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Southeast Michigan, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible and localized flash flooding a concern.

There is still some uncertainty, however, as the heaviest band of rain could end up just to our south. Stay tuned for forecast updates through the afternoon.

Severe weather is expected with this system seen below, especially across central Illinois and Indiana where strong tornadoes are possible.

We’re on the northern edge of that threat here in Southeast Michigan. It’s definitely an evening to stay weather-aware as we sit under a slight risk of severe weather, although it wouldn’t surprise me if the strongest winds remain just south of us.