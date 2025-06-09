Metro Detroit weather: Scattered rain showers possible later Monday

Damp roadways will greet you this morning.

Rain has cleared the state as a departing system pushes east, but we're not done with showers yet. An approaching cold front will bring the threat of rain back to the area this afternoon and evening with the potential for isolated storms. Haze from the Canadian wildfires will be confined to the Upper Peninsula.

Temperatures start off seasonal with values in the low 60s. A muggy airmass is in place courtesy of a southwest flow. Afternoon high readings will be comparable to yesterday. Highs near 77.

One more day of unsettled weather with readings in the 70s Tuesday before warmer air moves in Wednesday bringing high temperatures in the 80s.

Rain returns to end out the work week.