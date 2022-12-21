Metro Detroit weather: 3-6 inches of snow expected during end-of-week winter storm

It's official – there is a Winter Storm Warning for Southeast Michigan from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday for snow, wind, and cold.

Looks like Friday will be the snowiest day; 3-6 inches for the area.

Winter Storm Watch vs. Warning: What's the difference?

It will stay VERY cold through the weekend with gusty winds again Saturday. Santa will need to really bundle up Saturday night heading into Michigan. Stay safe, and check on your neighbors, and be merry.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Wed evening/ night….. Cloudy, cool and dry…. Low near 30

Thursday: Cloudy with some spotty PM showers…. High 39

Thursday night… SNOW DEVELOPING – LATE…. MUCH COLDER…. Low near 10

Friday: SNOWY – WINDY – VERY COLD… 3-6 inches total accumulation…. High 18

Saturday: BLUSTERY & COLD with snow flurries…. High 17

Sunday (Christmas Day): Partly cloudy… BRISK & VERY COLD…. High 19 HO HO HO

Monday: Mostly cloudy… still VERY COLD… high 22