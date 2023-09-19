Metro Detroit weather: A bit warmer Tuesday before temperatures climb

Tuesday is milder than Monday, but the real warmup is still on the way.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday, temperatures reach the mid-70s before climbing near 80 to end the week. Thursday and Friday temperatures are both expected to be in the high 80s.

On the first day of fall Saturday, temperatures will feel more like summer. After Saturday, temperatures drop a bit. We start next week in the low 70s.

Along with the warm weather, the week will be mostly dry, aside from Wednesday, when there is a chance for rain.