Metro Detroit weather: Afternoon thunderstorm chances Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The stretch of heat and thunderstorms continues heading into the weekend.
Friday morning temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s in Metro Detroit, but they will quickly spike. Highs will be around 90 again.
That heat and humidity makes the atmosphere unstable, creating a perfect storm for, well, storms.
The morning is dry, but that changes later. After 2 p.m., the chance for storms and rain arrives.
High temps and storm chances continue into the weekend before a bit of a break Monday.
Recognizing heat-related injuries
- Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.
- Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.
- Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.
Dehydration signs
According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.
Dehydration in an infant or young child
- Dry mouth and tongue
- No tears when crying
- No wet diapers for three hours
- Sunken eyes, cheeks
- Sunken soft spot on top of skull
- Listlessness or irritability
Dehydration in an adult
- Extreme thirst
- Less frequent urination
- Dark-colored urine
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Confusion
When to see a doctor
Contact a doctor if you or your child:
- Has had diarrhea for 24 hours or more
- Is irritable or disoriented and much sleepier or less active than usual
- Can't keep down fluids
- Has bloody or black stool