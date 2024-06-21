Metro Detroit weather: Afternoon thunderstorm chances Friday

The stretch of heat and thunderstorms continues heading into the weekend.

Friday morning temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s in Metro Detroit, but they will quickly spike. Highs will be around 90 again.

That heat and humidity makes the atmosphere unstable, creating a perfect storm for, well, storms.

The morning is dry, but that changes later. After 2 p.m., the chance for storms and rain arrives.

High temps and storm chances continue into the weekend before a bit of a break Monday.

Recognizing heat-related injuries

Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.

Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.

Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.

Dehydration signs

According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.

Dehydration in an infant or young child

Dry mouth and tongue

No tears when crying

No wet diapers for three hours

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Sunken soft spot on top of skull

Listlessness or irritability

Dehydration in an adult

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

When to see a doctor

Contact a doctor if you or your child: