Lazybones Smokehouse closing this weekend; food truck and catering to continue

article

The Brief Lazybones Smokehouse in Roseville is closing April 12. Catering operations will continue. The Lazybones food truck will also continue operating at Brown Iron Brewhouse locations.



Lazybones Smokehouse in Roseville is closing on Saturday.

"After 20 incredible years of smoking meat, building a community, and sharing countless memories, we’re announcing the closure of Lazybones Smokehouse next week," owners Deni & Louie Smiljanovski wrote in a post announcing the closure. "This has been a tough decision, but it’s time to turn the page on what has been one of the most meaningful chapters of our lives."

There's some good news for fans of Lazybones, though. The owners also operate Brown Iron Brewhouse and intend to continue running the Lazybones food truck at both the Royal Oak and Washington Township locations for the time being. Catering will also continue.

"This is a farewell to the original location (which has been in the family for 35 years) — but not to the flavor, not to the friendships, and not to the fire that started it all," the closure post ended with.