Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert persists, while temps and humidity remain comfortable

Our air quality is still in the unhealthy range today.

Air Quality Alert has been extended from the weekend to include today as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to permeate the air across the state. If you have any upper respiratory concerns or suffer from asthma or bronchitis, this may be a day to stay indoors or at the very least limit the time you spend outdoors.

Humidity levels and temperatures remain comfortable. We start with readings in the 50s and 60s, with afternoon highs near seasonal values. That will change as we approach midweek. Our humidity levels will start to rise, with hot and humid conditions returning by the weekend.

It's mainly a dry week; We're about 3 tenths of an inch below normal for monthly rainfall. Outside of isolated showers, the best chance for rain is Sunday.