Metro Detroit weather: Another 90-degree day ahead of cold front

By FOX 2 Staff
The stretch of 90-degree days continues Tuesday, but there is relief from the heat in the forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday will be another hot and humid day in Metro Detroit with highs around 90.

With the hot weather comes a heat index in the low to mid-90s. 

This heat led to Southfield Public Schools canceling school on Tuesday, while students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will get out of class three hours early and the Pontiac School District will have a half-day.

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or shower Tuesday, with that chance increasing Wednesday.

Rain chances will continue through Friday, and cooler temperatures will move in.

Tuesday's highs are forecasted to be in the mid-80s before temperatures drop into the 70s. By the weekend, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s.