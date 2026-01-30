Metro Detroit weather: Another bitter start with negative wind chills

The Brief Friday starts bitter with wind chills below zero again. By lunchtime, highs will be above zero with some sunshine. Warmer temps are in the forecast, if you consider the 20s warm.



Another bitter cold start out there this Friday, though the wind isn’t too wild.

Wind chills are sub-zero, but most of us are "only" 5 to 15 below. We bounce back to single digits by lunchtime, and we’ll even get some sunshine.

Clouds tonight should keep us from dropping cold enough to trigger a Cold Weather Advisory… though let’s be clear, this is still very cold.

Snow chances stay limited to scattered snow showers Saturday. By Sunday, we squeeze out some decent sunshine and temps climb back into the 20s. By the end of next week, we take aim at 30, which sounds exciting, but odds are that comes with snow and is followed by another shot of cold air.