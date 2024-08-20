Metro Detroit weather: Another breezy fall-like day

It will be another cool and breezy day as the fall feel is firmly in place yet again.

Sun and clouds will be mixed, but clouds win out overall. High pressure holds through the week with dry weather winning out and temps beginning to climb tomorrow afternoon.

That's after another chilly night. The 50s and 40s will greet you Wednesday morning.

A big warm up is on the way for the weekend and temps take aim at 90° by early next week.