Metro Detroit weather: Another chilly day before the warmup begins

Clouds and a cool start Wednesday, but the sun makes a return before long as high pressure builds in.

The big late-week warmup kicks off tomorrow and carries us right through the weekend.

Rain will be around, but for now, the heaviest and most widespread totals look to stay focused over the northern Great Lakes. Here in SE Michigan, we’re looking at on-and-off showers Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings a better bet for wet weather and even the chance for storms.

Temps peak this weekend, then start to fade early next week.