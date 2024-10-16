Metro Detroit weather: Another chilly day but there's more sun in the forecast

Our chilly week continues, with another cold start Wednesday.

Patchy frost is out there this morning, with temps in the 30s and a breeze that only adds to the chill. But here’s the good news—we’ll see more sun today to help counter the cold.

Highs rise to the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

We’re putting the rain behind us, with only a spotty morning shower possible, mainly along the shores of Lake Huron.

A big warm-up is on the way, but first, brace yourself for the coldest night of the week. As the wind calms and skies clear, patchy to widespread frost is likely by tomorrow morning.

We’ve got a sweet stretch to end the week, lasting right into the weekend as high pressure takes charge. Expect dry skies and temps hitting 70 by Sunday—a trend that sticks around into early next week.