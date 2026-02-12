Metro Detroit weather: Another cold day before temps start to climb

The Brief Another day of the cold paves the way for rising temps. Highs Thursday will be around freezing. They go up from there. A dry stretch is also in place through the weekend and into next week.



Our big February thaw is still on tap, though we’ll grind through one more day of that typical winter feel first.

A little sun goes a long way. Just check out the first light over Belle Isle:

Highs today will be right around freezing, but they only go up from here, for the next week.

Plan on another cold start to Friday, but a Happy Valentine’s Day weekend to us!

Temps begin the climb, and it finally starts to feel like we’re turning a corner.

The warmup really gets going next week as the snowpack shrinks and highs take aim at 50° by Wednesday. That surge of warmth likely comes with some rain, but after the stretch we’ve had, I think we’ll take it.