Metro Detroit weather: Another cold day before temps start to climb
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our big February thaw is still on tap, though we’ll grind through one more day of that typical winter feel first.
A little sun goes a long way. Just check out the first light over Belle Isle:
Highs today will be right around freezing, but they only go up from here, for the next week.
Plan on another cold start to Friday, but a Happy Valentine’s Day weekend to us!
Temps begin the climb, and it finally starts to feel like we’re turning a corner.
The warmup really gets going next week as the snowpack shrinks and highs take aim at 50° by Wednesday. That surge of warmth likely comes with some rain, but after the stretch we’ve had, I think we’ll take it.