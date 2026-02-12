Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another cold day before temps start to climb

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 12, 2026 7:20am EST
Quiet weather for the rest of the week, weekend

It's a cold start to the day, but the rest of the week and weekend will be dry. Alan Longstreet has your weather forecast. 

    • Another day of the cold paves the way for rising temps.
    • Highs Thursday will be around freezing. They go up from there.
    • A dry stretch is also in place through the weekend and into next week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our big February thaw is still on tap, though we’ll grind through one more day of that typical winter feel first. 

A little sun goes a long way. Just check out the first light over Belle Isle:

Highs today will be right around freezing, but they only go up from here, for the next week.

Plan on another cold start to Friday, but a Happy Valentine’s Day weekend to us! 

Temps begin the climb, and it finally starts to feel like we’re turning a corner. 

The warmup really gets going next week as the snowpack shrinks and highs take aim at 50° by Wednesday. That surge of warmth likely comes with some rain, but after the stretch we’ve had, I think we’ll take it.

