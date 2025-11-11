Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another cold day before the warm-up begins

By
Published  November 11, 2025 6:35am EST
Veterans Day Outlook

Another cold start to the day with wind chills in the teens. A warm up starts tomorrow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another cold start to the day with wind chill values in the teens. Winds remain brisk on this Veterans Day, keeping a chill in the air.

That will change as the wind direction turns toward the southwest, allowing for a warm-up starting tonight. We trade the overnight lows from the 20s to near freezing and replace those wind chills in the teens with a milder feel.

This prompts the next system to come in as rain. A few showers are possible Wednesday. More widespread late Saturday into Sunday.

The weekend boasts readings into the 50s. Right where we should be for this time of the year.

