Metro Detroit weather: Another cold start to a cool, bright day

It’s another cold start today, with frost advisories set to expire by mid-morning.

High pressure over Southeast Michigan brings more sunshine and a light breeze, setting up a nice, cool afternoon.

Tonight’s looking beautiful for a ballgame—around 60° at first pitch, dipping into the 50s as the game goes on.

High pressure moves south and east, allowing temps to climb into the 70s on Friday, just ahead of our next cold front.

Rain chances with that front look slim; Sunday holds a better shot for rain, with a cooldown to follow.