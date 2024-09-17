Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 80s as warm September stretch continues

Rinse and repeat everyone!

We continue this stretch of beautiful September weather! High temperatures today once again climb to 80° with some patchy morning fog leading to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Dew points, however, are in the upper 50s, which means there might be a tiny bit of mugginess to the air. Overall, though, another beautiful day!

Dry conditions continue as we had overnight and dropped to 62° for a low. Patchy fog could once again form.

A few more clouds on Wednesday as temperatures get to 81°. But overall another nice day as we keep our stretch of 80° September weather rolling.

Get out and enjoy it before it all goes away!

By the way, today would mark the ninth 80 degree day in a row, with about five more possible – 14 days in a row would be a remarkable stretch for September!