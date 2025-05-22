Metro Detroit weather: Another dreary, wet day ahead of drier conditions

Another less-than-ideal late May day in Southeast Michigan.

Highs again only climb to the mid-50s, under cloudy skies with rain.

The wind picks up as rain winds down late today, tapering off tonight. Friday looks mostly dry with just a spotty afternoon shower as low pressure drifts east.

Temps climb this Memorial Day weekend, but that true summer feel waits until early June.

Next week's temperatures remain below seasonal, though they are headed in the right direction.