Metro Detroit weather: Another dreary, wet day ahead of drier conditions

By
Published  May 22, 2025 6:25am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Wet and gray day

Another gloomy day is on tap in Metro Detroit, but better weather is coming.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another less-than-ideal late May day in Southeast Michigan. 

Highs again only climb to the mid-50s, under cloudy skies with rain.

The wind picks up as rain winds down late today, tapering off tonight. Friday looks mostly dry with just a spotty afternoon shower as low pressure drifts east. 

Temps climb this Memorial Day weekend, but that true summer feel waits until early June.

Next week's temperatures remain below seasonal, though they are headed in the right direction. 

Weather Forecast