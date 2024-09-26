Metro Detroit weather: Another dry day with temps well into the 70s

It’s shaping up to be another sweet day across Southeast Michigan. If you’re heading to the Tigers game, you’re in for a treat—weather-wise, at least.

High pressure is doing its thing, keeping the day comfortable with highs in the 70s under a veil of high cirrus clouds.

By Friday, the wind picks up as the leftovers of Hurricane Helene start moving toward the Great Lakes, bringing rain Friday night with showers hanging around into Saturday.

Sunday showers stick around too, courtesy of Helene’s remnants as they drift east across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures stay steady for now, but a bit of a cool down is on tap for next week.