Metro Detroit weather: Another dry, seasonal October day

Temperatures remain seasonal Tuesday.

We actually begin our morning with readings close to normal, near 40 degrees. Yesterday's official start was colder, 36 degrees. Afternoon highs today will mimic yesterday. 57 degrees. Right where we should be at this time in October.

Although High pressure is in control, ensuring a dry day, we're watching two systems that could bring change. A cold front to our west and Low pressure to our south. The southern system is more likely to bring rain to the area Thursday, possibly extending into part of Halloween on Friday. As the Low gets closer, the wind will ramp up. Breezy conditions expected today and Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the remainder of the work week. Highs in the 50s, lows in the upper 30s.

Meanwhile, all eyes turn to the tropics as powerful Hurricane Melissa, a category 5 storm with winds as high as 175mph, could move inland over Jamaica today. Strong storm surges and torrential rain is expected as it moves north with Hurricane Warnings for Jamaica and the Bahamas.