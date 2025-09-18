Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another hot day before the cold front arrives

Published  September 18, 2025 6:21am EDT
Late bit of summer heat before cold front

Enjoy another day in the 80s before a cold front comes through and knocks the temperatures down some. Alan Longstreet has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another warm summer day, but a cold front approaches. 

Highs climb into the 80s again today.

But the approaching front brings the off chance for a late day shower or storm today. The main window is from 4-10 p.m., though many don't see anything. 

Check out this still from FOX Futurecast to get an idea of how the evening plays out:

Temps drop behind the front with the 70s winning out Friday and Saturday before a brief bump back to the 80s Sunday. Rain over the weekend looks limited, with the best bet coming our way late Sunday. 

