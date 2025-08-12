Metro Detroit weather: Another hot day with strong winds and downpours possible

Sweaty weather builds again this afternoon with the heat index peaking in the mid-90s.

Scattered storms develop this afternoon, too. It’s once again a question of coverage... check out FOX Futurecast at 4 p.m. (a guide, not gospel):

Severe weather isn’t likely, though an isolated 60 mph wind gust is possible. Heavy downpours could also trigger localized flooding.

The greatest chance for strong to severe weather will fall between 2-10 p.m.

What's next:

A cold front swings through Wednesday, tamping down humidity for a nice finish to the week before another hot stretch returns for the weekend.

We hit the 90s again on Saturday after the break from the high heat to wind down the week.