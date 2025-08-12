Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another hot day with strong winds and downpours possible

Published  August 12, 2025 6:44am EDT
Another hot day with chance for stormy weather

The storms today are not expected to be severe, but there is a chance for localized flooding and damaging winds. Alan Longstreet has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sweaty weather builds again this afternoon with the heat index peaking in the mid-90s. 

Scattered storms develop this afternoon, too. It’s once again a question of coverage... check out FOX Futurecast at 4 p.m. (a guide, not gospel):

Severe weather isn’t likely, though an isolated 60 mph wind gust is possible. Heavy downpours could also trigger localized flooding.

The greatest chance for strong to severe weather will fall between 2-10 p.m.

What's next:

A cold front swings through Wednesday, tamping down humidity for a nice finish to the week before another hot stretch returns for the weekend. 

We hit the 90s again on Saturday after the break from the high heat to wind down the week.

