Metro Detroit weather: Another hot and humid day with a chance for isolated storms later

Today is another reminder it is still summer in Detroit.

We start off warmer than our seasonal temperatures. Many locations reporting 70s already this morning. By noon, readings are near 90 degrees with heat index values for the day in the middle 90s.

In this unstable airmass, a few isolated storms may develop by late afternoon/early evening. A better chance for rain exists Tuesday into Wednesday with more coverage and a higher potential for rain. We are in a rain deficit of over an inch for August. Temperatures and heat indices remain high both days. Stay hydrated and provide plenty of water for your furbabies too.

Thursday brings cooler temperatures, closer to our average high, but it's only temporary. By the weekend, the high heat and humidity will return.