Metro Detroit weather: Another summer-like day Wednesday before cold front drops temperatures

Expect another warm day Wednesday before the fall weather returns.

Temperatures will rise to the low to mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday, a cold front moves in, bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures. Temps will drop about 10 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday.

That trend continues into the weekend. Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, and they won't make it out of the 50s this weekend. Rain showers and wind are also expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The mid-50 temps from the weekend continue into next week.

