Metro Detroit weather: Another sweltering day that will feel close to 100
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another toasty start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s with dew point readings in the upper 60s making it feel tropical outside.
It'll be another steamy day with highs in the lower to mid 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, if not closer to 100.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather with an isolated stronger storm developing through the afternoon. Main threat with the storms will be gusty winds, smaller hail and very heavy rain. Lows tonight will cool to the mid 70s.
This hot and humid trend will continue through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 90s through the weekend and daily storm chances.
There is some relief in sight as we head through next week with highs cooling to the lower to mid-80s with sunshine!
Stay cool!
Recognizing heat-related injuries
- Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.
- Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.
- Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.
Dehydration signs
According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.
Dehydration in an infant or young child
- Dry mouth and tongue
- No tears when crying
- No wet diapers for three hours
- Sunken eyes, cheeks
- Sunken soft spot on top of skull
- Listlessness or irritability
Dehydration in an adult
- Extreme thirst
- Less frequent urination
- Dark-colored urine
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Confusion
When to see a doctor
Contact a doctor if you or your child:
- Has had diarrhea for 24 hours or more
- Is irritable or disoriented and much sleepier or less active than usual
- Can't keep down fluids
- Has bloody or black stool