Metro Detroit weather: Another sweltering day that will feel close to 100

Another toasty start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s with dew point readings in the upper 60s making it feel tropical outside.

It'll be another steamy day with highs in the lower to mid 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, if not closer to 100.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather with an isolated stronger storm developing through the afternoon. Main threat with the storms will be gusty winds, smaller hail and very heavy rain. Lows tonight will cool to the mid 70s.

This hot and humid trend will continue through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 90s through the weekend and daily storm chances.

There is some relief in sight as we head through next week with highs cooling to the lower to mid-80s with sunshine!

Stay cool!

Recognizing heat-related injuries

Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.

Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.

Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.

Dehydration signs

According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.

Dehydration in an infant or young child

Dry mouth and tongue

No tears when crying

No wet diapers for three hours

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Sunken soft spot on top of skull

Listlessness or irritability

Dehydration in an adult

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

When to see a doctor

Contact a doctor if you or your child: