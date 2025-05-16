Metro Detroit weather: Another warm day ahead of the chance for some more storms

The storms are over – for now.

We’ll keep the warmth today, but dial down the humidity.

Storms return tonight in a hit-or-miss fashion, then wind down early Saturday morning. A few spotty showers may linger through Saturday, but overall, it’ll be more dry than not.

As for tonight’s storms, they’ll be far less intense than the last round. We’re under a Marginal Risk for a rogue damaging wind gust, but the severe focus stays well to the south.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! Temps dip for the weekend and stay on the cooler side into next week, with highs below average for a stretch.