Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued across Southeast Michigan

The Brief Severe storms could possibly hit Southeast Michigan on Thursday night going into Friday. The National Weather Service has declared a Tornado Watch for Mid and West Michigan counties.



Many Southeast Michigan counties were impacted by severe storms and tornado warnings Friday night.

This all came from a storm system that traveled across Lake Michigan from Wisconsin.

Timeline:

At around 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service declared a tornado watch for Mid and West Michigan counties, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Ludington areas.

At 11:40, a tornado watch was declared for all of Southeast Michigan.

At 11:45, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Oakland and Livingston Counties.

At 12:01 a.m. , a tornado warning was issued for Livingston County. The warning ended at 12:30.

At 12:30 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for northern Oakland County until 1:15 a.m.

At 12:40 a.m ., a tornado warning was issued for Lapeer County until 1:30 a.m.

At 12:50 a.m. , a tornado warning was issued for east central Oakland County.

1:15 a.m., as tornado warnings began to fade, severe thunderstorm warnings continued in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties.

Meanwhile, several tornado warnings were issued in the Mid and West Michigan areas, near Lansing and Muskegon.

The same stretch of storms has led to tornado warnings across Wisconsin.

What you can do:

