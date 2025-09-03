Metro Detroit weather: Another warm day before a big cooldown

Soak up today’s warmth because a cooldown is coming.

Highs Wednesday climb to around 80 - above-average by a few degrees. We’ll squeeze in some morning sun before clouds build this afternoon. Rain arrives by evening.

After Wednesday, the highs dip to near or below 70 degrees for the next week.

The rain wraps up early Thursday with only a passing sprinkle the rest of the day. Friday may start with an isolated shower, but overall dry weather wins to close out the week.

The cooldown is noticeable and will stick around for a bit, but warmth builds back in next week.