Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air and gusty winds combine for a week of below-average temps

A colder start to your day, as much as 10 degrees below where we started yesterday.

As arctic air moves in today, the wind ramps up, making it feel much colder. Teens for the daytime highs today with wind chills staying in the single digits. Keep in mind our average temperature for this time of the year is 33 degrees.

You'll feel it overnight as temperatures fall to around 1 degree and wind chills in the subzero range; something to think about as you start your Tuesday.

The other component to the gusty wind is lake effect snow. Visibilities are reduced on the roads this morning for some of you as snow squalls, due to a gusty west to northwest wind blowing through the state. No advisories here; Winter Weather Advisory on the western side of the state.

Below normal temperatures will stay with us through the week. Not as active snow-wise. As of Monday morning, Thursday and Sunday carry a chance for some snow.

