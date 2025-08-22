Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful, mostly sunny end to the week with highs near 80

Patchy fog this morning gives way to sunshine, setting up a beautiful day.

Highs to end the week climb to around 80 under mostly sunny skies.

It will be a dry Friday, but rain and storm chances move in for the weekend.

Satuday forecast

A cold front Saturday will spark scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Coverage is hit and miss, so not everyone sees rain, and if you do, it won’t define your day.

Temperature-wise, highs will be around 80 again - but don't get used to it.

Looking ahead to next week

The much-discussed cooldown is coming! Early next week, temps settle in the low 70s, bringing that true fall feel.

The cool air eases by Labor Day weekend, and while warmer days return (80?) , no big heat waves are showing up through the rest of the month.