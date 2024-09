We'll take yesterday and do it again, basically.

Temperatures climb into the 80s again with sun.

There are small difference, though. Visibility as of 5 a.m. is better as the fog is less widespread than 24 hours ago.

Strong ridging equals rain free weather through the weekend.

We stay dry with temps into the 80s.

Our temps stay up for a while. A summer-esque weekend will spill into next week too!