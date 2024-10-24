Metro Detroit weather: Big shift in temperatures as colder air arrives

The colder air has arrived! It’s a big shift this morning, and you’ll feel the difference.

High pressure steps in, giving us plenty of sun to balance out the cold. By this afternoon, it’ll feel pretty decent.

Rain moves in Friday morning but tapers off by the afternoon, setting us up for a dry start to the weekend.

Rain totals will be minimal, staying under .25". Temperatures warm back up next week, with highs near 70 by Tuesday, and that warmth looks like it’ll stick around through Halloween. The big question is rain—while the data hints at some, it’s too early to say if it’ll hit during trick-or-treat time, or if we’ll sneak in a dry stretch. Stay tuned.