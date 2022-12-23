Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: blustery and cold as winter storm continues into Sunday

By and Fox 2 Staff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's expected to be cold and breezy on Christmas Day in metro Detroit.

Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69. 

It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday.  

Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week – hooray! Be safe this holiday weekend.

Daily Forecast:

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy…. WINDY and COLD again…. Occasional snow flurries…. High 17

Sunday:  (Christmas Day)     Mostly cloudy…. BREEZY and COLD…. High 21

Monday:  Lots of clouds…. LESS WIND, BUT COLD……. High near 20

Tuesday:  Sun and clouds… still COLD…. High 26

Wednesday:  Partly sunny… NOT AS COLD…. High 37

STAY WARM