Metro Detroit weather: blustery and cold as winter storm continues into Sunday

It's expected to be cold and breezy on Christmas Day in metro Detroit.

Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69.

It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday.

Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week – hooray! Be safe this holiday weekend.

Daily Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. WINDY and COLD again…. Occasional snow flurries…. High 17

Sunday: (Christmas Day) Mostly cloudy…. BREEZY and COLD…. High 21

Monday: Lots of clouds…. LESS WIND, BUT COLD……. High near 20

Tuesday: Sun and clouds… still COLD…. High 26

Wednesday: Partly sunny… NOT AS COLD…. High 37

STAY WARM