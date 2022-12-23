Metro Detroit weather: Blustery and cold as Winter Storm Warning continues into Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Winter Storm Warnings continue for Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday. It is blustery and very cold.
Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69.
It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday.
Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week – hooray! Be safe this holiday weekend.
Daily forecast:
Rest of Friday evening / night…. WINDY and VERY COLD with occasional snow showers….. low near 1
Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. WINDY and COLD again…. Occasional snow flurries…. High 17
Sunday: (Christmas Day) Mostly cloudy…. BREEZY and COLD…. High 21
Monday: Lots of clouds…. LESS WIND, BUT COLD……. High near 20
Tuesday: Sun and clouds… still COLD…. High 26
Wednesday: Partly sunny… NOT AS COLD…. High 37
STAY WARM