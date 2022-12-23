Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Blustery and cold as Winter Storm Warning continues into Saturday

Blustery, cold weather continues into Saturday

It is frigid outside, and the winds are only making it worse. This weather will continue into the weekend. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Winter Storm Warnings continue for Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday. It is blustery and very cold.

Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69. 

It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday.  

Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week – hooray! Be safe this holiday weekend.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Friday evening / night…. WINDY and VERY COLD with occasional snow showers….. low near 1

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy…. WINDY and COLD again…. Occasional snow flurries…. High 17

Sunday:  (Christmas Day)     Mostly cloudy…. BREEZY and COLD…. High 21

Monday:  Lots of clouds…. LESS WIND, BUT COLD……. High near 20

Tuesday:  Sun and clouds… still COLD…. High 26

Wednesday:  Partly sunny… NOT AS COLD…. High 37

STAY WARM