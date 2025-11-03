Metro Detroit weather: Blustery, occasionally rainy day ahead as cold front moves through

Milder air in place for your Monday morning commute.

The weekend brought freezing morning low temperatures, but a wind shift today puts our readings in the 40s to start. Afternoon highs will only be marginally warmer, around 57.

The cold front responsible for windy conditions today also brings the threat of rain this morning. Starting out north of the city, toward Port Huron, showers will move south toward the city and eventually Downriver. All rain should be gone by noon, when blustery west winds will reinforce a chilly fall day.

What's next:

Election day tomorrow will be dry, seasonal and windy. Wednesday brings another chance of scattered showers. Thursday is dry with a better chance for widespread rain Friday. Colder air moving in for the weekend.