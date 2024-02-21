Metro Detroit weather: Breezy with highs in the 50s Wednesday

A slightly warmer start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

We should see some sunshine this morning before the clouds win out during the afternoon. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 50s with breezy conditions with sustained winds between 10-20 mph. Rain chance will increase through the evening hours and overnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower 30s.

Rain chances are possible through the morning drive Thursday. The whole day will not be a wash-out with plenty of dry time throughout the day! Highs will be slightly cooler but still in the lower 50s. By the end of the week highs will slip into the mid 40s. A secondary cold front will spark up a few isolated flurries are possible Friday but a large portion of the area will be dry.

The coldest day of the week will be Saturday with highs continuing to cool to the mid 30s with sunshine! Highs will rebound nicely Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Highs will continue to trend above normal through the end of the month and to start off March!