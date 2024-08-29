Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Bright, comfortable day after storms

By
Published  August 29, 2024 6:19am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Quiet weather after 2 days of storms

The stormy weather we've had quiets down Thursday as clouds fade and skies brighten. However, the wet weather returns Friday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pretty sweet day of weather is on tap today in Southeast Michigan!

Clouds fade and skies brighten as we head toward the afternoon. Rain chances are slim to none, but the opportunity for storms returns tomorrow. Storms late in the day may be on the strong to severe side. 

Temps peak Friday and fade for the weekend, which winds up mostly dry. Just a small chance for a late Sunday storm. 

Behind the Sunday cold front, our temps bottom out early next week. Labor Day is looking good! 