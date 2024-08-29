Metro Detroit weather: Bright, comfortable day after storms

A pretty sweet day of weather is on tap today in Southeast Michigan!

Clouds fade and skies brighten as we head toward the afternoon. Rain chances are slim to none, but the opportunity for storms returns tomorrow. Storms late in the day may be on the strong to severe side.

Temps peak Friday and fade for the weekend, which winds up mostly dry. Just a small chance for a late Sunday storm.

Behind the Sunday cold front, our temps bottom out early next week. Labor Day is looking good!