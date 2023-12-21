Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Thursday with above-average temps

On the one hand, the winter solstice, which is the day with the least amount of daylight, is today. On the other hand, we start gaining daylight tomorrow!

The clouds are coming back and will cover the sky Thursday.

High pressure nudges in from the north as the cold front slides out of the Great Lakes, but dry weather returns to wind down the week. Friday night rain showers are a pretty good bet and linger into early Saturday.

Temps head up through Christmas.