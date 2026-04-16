Oakland County man charged in deadly shooting of teen burglar to appear in court

The Brief A White Lake man is charged with manslaughter for killing a garage intruder. Experts have argued that Dayton Knapton was not justified in shooting at the group that he caught breaking into his detached garage. Knapton is expected to learn today if the case will be bound over to trial.



The White Lake Township man charged with manslaughter after opening fire on a group of garage burglars is appearing in court Thursday.

The backstory:

Dayton Knapton shot and killed a burglar he caught breaking into his garage last year. Knapton, 24, is charged with manslaughter, assault with intent to murder, and several weapons offenses for the shooting last summer that killed a 17-year-old.

Today Knapton will learn if his case - which his attorney has argued was self-defense, will be bound over for trial.

Police said Knapton spotted seven people entering his detached garage in the 9000 block of Mandon Drive on a security camera shortly after 1 a.m. July 8 and went outside. That's when he started shooting at the group as they left the garage, causing them to run away.

After the shooting, White Lake Township police were notified that a 17-year-old was near Huron Valley Hospital in Commerce Township, while another 17-year-old was at a second hospital. One victim died, the other who was wounded, recovered.

In a previous hearing on March 5th, outdoor home security video from Knapton's home appeared to show him firing multiple shots at the burglars as they ran away.

A neighbor who heard the gunshots said it was the third time someone had broken into the garage. That witness believes the suspects were after dirt bikes. His attorney confirmed this during a court hearing, saying Knapton had added a motion detector to his property because of attempted burglaries.

Related:

Police officers testified in March that Knapton told them that he fired in defense, including Officer Mark Kas-Mikha.

"He said they came at him," Kas-Mikha said.

When asked by a prosecutor if that was what the video appeared to show, and he said: "No."

Another officer, Jessica Snow, said that she personally knew Knapton from when he was a teen and she was a student resource officer.

Snow reiterated a self-defense explanation offered by Knapton.

"He indicated that the suspect was coming at him," Snow said. "He said he fired on them to protect himself and his property."

Dig deeper:

When prosecutors charged Knapton months after the shooting, they said he shot into his garage through a windowless, locked door, and then allegedly fired five more shots as the burglars fled.

Experts have argued that, based on the facts currently known, he was not justified in shooting the intruders.

FOX 2 legal analyst Charlie Langton said that while the law does allow you to protect yourself with deadly force, that does not apply to property.

"The law is very, very clear - you do not have a right to use deadly force to protect your property," Langton said, noting that a person has to be in imminent danger to utilize deadly force. "The law says you can use deadly force to defend yourself, your body, against imminent physical harm or sexual abuse or in a vehicle."