Canton woman sentenced for running over her then-husband with SUV in 2025

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The Brief Alaina Fain, 39, from Canton was sentenced to 18 months of probation for running over her then-husband. On April 14, Fain was sentenced and was ordered to complete a mental health assessment and a batterer’s intervention program.



A Metro Detroit woman was sentenced on Tuesday for running over her then-husband in Warren last summer.

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Alaina Fain, 39, from Canton was sentenced to 18 months of probation for driving her GMC Acadia over her then-husband in a parking lot in Warren on June 13, 2025. She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.

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On April 14, Fain was sentenced and was ordered to complete a mental health assessment and a batterer’s intervention program.

"The judge exercised that authority by ordering probation, a mental health assessment, and participation in a batterer’s intervention program, measures designed not only to hold the offender accountable, but to provide a pathway toward rehabilitation and avoid recidivism," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

She is not allowed to have any weapons and can't be within 500 feet of her ex-husband.

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