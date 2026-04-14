Canton woman sentenced for running over her then-husband with SUV in 2025
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit woman was sentenced on Tuesday for running over her then-husband in Warren last summer.
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Alaina Fain, 39, from Canton was sentenced to 18 months of probation for driving her GMC Acadia over her then-husband in a parking lot in Warren on June 13, 2025. She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.
What's next:
On April 14, Fain was sentenced and was ordered to complete a mental health assessment and a batterer’s intervention program.
"The judge exercised that authority by ordering probation, a mental health assessment, and participation in a batterer’s intervention program, measures designed not only to hold the offender accountable, but to provide a pathway toward rehabilitation and avoid recidivism," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.
She is not allowed to have any weapons and can't be within 500 feet of her ex-husband.