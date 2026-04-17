Eastpointe man sentenced for attempted screwdriver stabbing of police officer at Walmart

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The Brief Joshua Mills of Eastpointe was sentenced for a pair of assaults he pleaded to. On Oct. 5th, he assaulted a police officer and his wife in two different incidents. Mills tried to stab an officer with a screwdriver during a shoplifting incident and earlier assaulted his wife.



An Eastpointe man was sentenced for two assaults including an attempted stabbing of a police officer with a screwdriver on April 16.

The backstory:

Joshua Mills was being arrested for shoplifting at a Sterling Heights Walmart store when he tried to stab the officer with a screwdriver on Oct. 5. The same day, Mills assaulted his wife.

On Thursday Mills was sentenced in court after no contest pleas with all sentences running concurrently.

Sterling Heights: Mills received five to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two to four years for assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and one year for second-degree retail fraud.

Eastpointe: Five to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

In the Sterling Heights case he received pleaded to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one year for second offense of domestic violence.

The Court further ordered that Mills have no contact with Walmart or the involved police officers and that he refrain from any intimidating, assaultive, or threatening behavior toward the complaining witness.

"Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s actions—violence against a spouse and an attack on law enforcement," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This kind of conduct endangers not only individual victims, but the safety and order of our entire community."